Forget the Moist Maker - This Dublin spot is serving a roast dinner BURRITO

Quarantine + burrito + Sunday roast = Quarantine-rrito; the roast dinner burrito.

Obviously not the inventor of the roast dinner sambo, Monica Gellar definitely paved the way for such creations with the 'moist maker'. Going one better, this Dublin spot has come out with their own version, so without further ado, introducing the Quarantine-rrito.

Described as "a serious chef-driven roast dinner in burrito form", it combines all the elements of a traditional Sunday dinner and packs 'em into one neat little burrito bundle.

Need more details? Read on.

"Slow Roasted Rib of Beef, Horseradish & Celeriac Purée, Smoked Garlic & Thyme Roasted Spuds, Cranberry & Caramelised Red Onion Stuffing, Dauphinoise Fries, Maple Roasted Root Veg, Charred Broccoli, Large Flour Tortilla & a 4oz pot of Beef Bone Gravy on the side.

"It's the food equivalent of being wrapped in two duvets."

Comfort food at its absolute best.

Header image via Instagram/Token Dublin

