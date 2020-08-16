Close

City centre restaurant condems 'mayhem' on Camden Street last night

By Sarah Finnan

August 16, 2020 at 4:36pm

Condemning public behaviour in town - around the Camden Street area - last night, one city centre restaurant described what they saw as "mayhem".

Already serving at a reduced capacity, the recently imposed government curfew of 11pm has wiped a further 25 to 30 per cent of business at Las Tapas de Lola. Centrally located on Wexford Street, the popular Spanish restaurant has a front-row seat to the action on neighbouring streets with staff condemning public behaviour in the city last night.

Comparing the situation to something you might see in a zoo,  Las Tapas de Lola said that any customers they welcomed into their establishment last night were "sedate and behaved in comparison".

"11:30pm Saturday Camden/Wexford Street mayhem - street a mess with kids.. people urinating (&the rest) - a zoo. Can't have everyone out on streets at same time."

Unfortunately not an isolated incident, fellow Twitter users reported similar sightings down in the south of the country with one writing that it was the same in Killarney Friday night.

 

Adding that "it was like a pilgrimage out of town", owners have said that they may even need to introduce a new policy whereby customers are told to stay inside until the "madness eases". Tagging both Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin in the tweet, it's clear that they're hoping the situation will be addressed by the powers that be.

Header image via Facebook/Las Tapas de Lola

