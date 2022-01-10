Clondalkin gelato shop closed til further notice after a BMW drives through shop front

By Fiona Frawley

January 10, 2022 at 10:25am

Mario and Luigi Gelato in Clondalkin have shared images of the damage done to their store after a BMW accidentally drove through the shop front.

In a post on Instagram, the Mario and Luigi team have thanked customers for their support and messages of concern after "suddenly and ACCIDENTALLY, a BMW driven by a shocked young driver drove through the shop front causing serious damage to the whole premises". 

Luckily, no one was seriously injured, including the driver of the vehicle.

Over the weekend, Mario and Luigi shared a post confirming their Clondalkin store was closing with immediate effect following an accident.

In a second post, they wrote "freak accidents happen but the main thing is no one got seriously injured".

Later, they shared pictures of the damage done to their store, along with a picture of the car itself.

The Clondalkin branch will remain closed until further notice, with their Templeogue store open as usual. Their mobile truck will also be on the road for all your gelato and waffle needs. In the latest post, the gelato franchise also revealed they're on the lookout for a new premises, with a location to be revealed "in the near future". 

As the Mario and Luigi team work to repair the damage done to their Clondalkin store, this would be a great time to get out and support them at one of their other locations! Have a browse of their website HERE for some dreamy sweet treat inspo.

Header image via Instagram/marioandluigigelato

