“This will be our last weekend” Beloved Churchtown burger spot to cease trading after two years

We are gutted to see another class Dublin spot close down.

OAT of Churchtown took to Instagram this morning to announce that this would be their last weekend of trading. They have officially called last orders for anyone who wants one last meal before they shut up shop.

The caption states:

“It’s with a very heavy heart we are announcing that this will be our last weekend trading & feeding you all. I would like to thank all our wonderful staff & customers that made it all happen over the last 2 & a half years. Is mise le meas."

OAT, which stands for Ocras agus Tart, was a burger place that focused and optimised for home delivery. During the pandemic, their services would only have been sought after more, as people spent evening after evening at home. They are known for their amazing burgers, fries, and desserts. Their motto was: "Laughter is brightest where the food is best."

OAT will be sorely missed amongst the Dublin 14 locals. Make sure you order OAT as your takeaway for this weekend, one last time.

Header image via Instagram/oat.ie_dublin

READ ON: The Lovin Round Up - Openers, closures, and everything in between