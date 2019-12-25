Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin have donated €25,000 worth of toy vouchers to less fortunate children.

In a wonderful Christmas gesture, Conor McGregor and his long-time partner kindly donated €25,000 worth of Smyth's Toys vouchers to Inner City Helping Homeless.

The charity, which helps Dublin's homeless communities, thanked the UFC superstar for his and Devlin's generosity at a time of year which is not as easy for some as it is for others.

In a Facebook post, Inner City Helping Homeless wrote: "Thank you so much to Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin who kindly donated €25,000 of Smyths Toys vouchers to us to distribute to families at our Santa's Grotto at the #FillanXmasTruck event and to families we supported in the run up to Christmas.

https://www.facebook.com/InnerCityHelpingHomeless/posts/1460210457518851?__xts__[0]=68.ARC8lDMrqpJ3MNwHGh4fdQzG9AJAuByCKchI1s2_C-I-BqAqbPBtqWb40-nvOiIBvCbpJDuZ_cOvdY6FA022hXdHi1sivaG5h1MfUkpqEUxsj9FuE_3f8DlXXw2-s-XuJ9VDAPdxTZ26DzpRvoKQTnXW3R1Uk7xasNnLaXy8ugsVuwAApnvLa_Sfv1bdl-YJ1DLiKkbTmTmQogTT-8VXd4EBg11KJ1dtzApfozO_NhUgfBS_J_c8vuBhq1bfxJt6dBEH2CdomO-n68epKYz2_J62n3WK8qb0O4qI759pZEUv2BnbDRwEiMm9jamRNOvwbxHbLaDZKwQuf9yl3Vq89C12OA&__tn__=-R

"We appreciate the kind donation of the vouchers and sponsoring the Santas Grotto allowing us to help make children's Christmas more special."

McGregor is currently in the midst of training camp for his long-awaited return to the Octagon.

'The Notorious' is scheduled to make his UFC comeback against Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 on January 18.

McGregor has not fought since his submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October but insists he is more motivated than ever ahead of what will be just his third fight at welterweight.

The Dubliner also shared some pictures of what his Christmas Eve looked like and it's safe to say it was lavish.