Conor McGregor's Latest Actions Will Make You Love And Hate Him At The Same Time

There's no chance that McGregor can stay out of the limelight for longer than one day.

The Sunday Times has said the UFC star bought his family home in Lucan, thus paying off his parent's mortgage on the gaff.

But before that makes you go 'aww', the publication also revealed that the fighter has become a landlord in Dublin.

They confirmed that he is renting out a terraced house in Kilmainham on Cameron Square that's worth €240,000.

Meaning, he's now part of the elite club of landlords in the capital that many people are taking issue with.

McGregor was also backstage at Katie Taylor's fight last night and shared this Instagram where he was giving her words of encouragement throughout.

When asked by Katie about his next fighting step, the man from Crumlin said that:

"Yeah, I'm looking to get back in, of course.

"We'll see what happens. Obviously, there is stuff with the Nevada Athletic Commission, So they'll make a judgement on that and we'll go from there."

