Consultation is now open for a new urban greenway serving the Dublin 15 area

Fingal County Council has opened public consultation on the proposed Royal Canal Urban Greenway which will serve Castleknock, Blanchardstown and the wider Dublin 15 area.

An update from Fingal County Council says: "The proposed Urban Greenway will encourage recreation while offering an attractive alternative transport choice for school children and commuters, bringing significant environmental, economic and health benefits to the wider community.

"Conscious of the special place that the Royal Canal holds within the community, and its designation as a protected structure, the Urban Greenway aims to protect and enhance the existing environment along the corridor."

A video outlining the proposed project can be viewed below...

If you wish to have your say on the project, you can do so via this link.

READ NEXT: Opening date confirmed for Wicklow restaurant's first Dublin location