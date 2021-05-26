Consultation is now open for a new urban greenway serving the Dublin 15 area

By James Fenton

May 26, 2021 at 10:30am

Share:
Consultation is now open for a new urban greenway serving the Dublin 15 area

Fingal County Council has opened public consultation on the proposed Royal Canal Urban Greenway which will serve Castleknock, Blanchardstown and the wider Dublin 15 area.

An update from Fingal County Council says: "The proposed Urban Greenway will encourage recreation while offering an attractive alternative transport choice for school children and commuters, bringing significant environmental, economic and health benefits to the wider community.

"Conscious of the special place that the Royal Canal holds within the community, and its designation as a protected structure, the Urban Greenway aims to protect and enhance the existing environment along the corridor."

A video outlining the proposed project can be viewed below...

If you wish to have your say on the project, you can do so via this link.

READ NEXT: Opening date confirmed for Wicklow restaurant's first Dublin location

 

Share:

Latest articles

A new speciality food and wine spot is opening in D4 today

Patrick Dempsey ventures in to city centre to get suited and booted

Opening date confirmed for Wicklow restaurant's first Dublin location

Data recorded 400,000 pedestrian movements on Saturday as Dubliners returned to city centre

You may also love

Data recorded 400,000 pedestrian movements on Saturday as Dubliners returned to city centre

Four city centre streets will be pedestrianised from today

Is this bacon and cabbage bao the ultimate in Irish Asian fusion?

WATCH: This Dublin guy started making and selling slick skateboards during lockdown

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.