Opening date confirmed for Wicklow restaurant's first Dublin location

It's been confirmed that Wicklow restaurant Daata's first foray onto the Dublin food scene will begin next Tuesday, June 1.

Last month, we reported that Daata, a Pakistani restaurant that already operates in Bray and Greystones, will be opening up a new branch in Glasthule in Dublin. With a menu containing a plethora of Pakistani and Indian favourites, it has now been confirmed that locals and visitors alike will be able to sample all of it from Tuesday, June 1.

A post on Daata's Instagram page says: 'What are you up to next Tuesday? We’re welcoming the start of June opening (finally, delightedly) Daata Glasthule, our third Daata.

'For June we will be serving takeout for collection from 4pm - 10pm daily (Delivery will come in July, we want to settle in first with collections and get to know the faces)

'Over the next few days we’ll post links to menu (spoiler alert - i'ts just like Bray & Greystones) and other good things to know.

'We are chuffed, a little nervous, terribly proud and really hope the good folk around Glasthule and beyond, will be as happy as our lovely locals in Bray and Greystones.'

Great news indeed for the area. You can have a look at Daata's extensive menu via this link.

