One of Wicklow's favourite restaurants is opening a new branch across the Dublin border

Daata, a Pakistani restaurant that already operates in Bray and Greystones, will be opening up a new branch in Glasthule in Dublin.

The new restaurant was announced by Daata on their Instagram page last night with the caption 'Sign’s up so, delighted to say our third restaurant will open soon in Glasthule. Takeout initially and, when restrictions allow, eat in for lunch and dinner.'

Daata's menu contains a plethora of Pakistani and Indian favourites, including chicken tikka masala, tandoori chicken, coconut curry and biryani. Afghani chicken (creamy and spicy chicken curry with tomatoes, fenugreek, black pepper and a hint of zesty lemon) is another signature dish that's available as is mughalai prawn (grilled prawns cooked medium spicy with cashew nuts, tomato, fenugreek and a hint of cream.).

Whatever your tastes, it all sounds delicious and Daata is sure to be a welcome addition to the Glasthule food scene. Keep an eye on their Instagram page for updates.

(header pic: Daata)

