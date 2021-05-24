Popular New York style pizza restaurant announces its second Dublin location

Every day is a great day for pizza, and we always welcome pizza-related news. Fired Up Pizza has announced that it's opening a second Dublin location, giving more of us the chance to get our lips around some delicious, New York inspired pizza goodness.

Fired Up Pizza opened its first Dublin restaurant in Goatstown, Dublin 14 last year. They recently celebrated their first birthday, explaining that they started their journey "when the country of Ireland was on its knees, struck down by a pandemic."

Now, they're making their way to Rathfarnham! Taking to Instagram to announce the news, they wrote, "We’re beyond excited to announce the opening of our second Dublin location.

"More details to be announced shortly! Keep your eyes peeled."

Fired Up Pizza has become known for serving a pizza that "takes the freshest ingredients from the glorious landscapes, rolling hills & green fields of Ireland."

Explaining how they combine both Irish and Italian influences, they say, "We’ve taken the local produce we are most passionate about, and combined it with authentic Italian tradition and passion for flavour. We’ve taken a true Italian classic and combined it with the best that Ireland has to offer."

The restaurant is yet to reveal more details about the new Rathfarnham branch but if their current restaurant is anything to go by, the fine folk of the area can expect to be in for a treat once they arrive.

Their current menu includes the classic Margarita as well as unreal pizzas such as The Bee Sting (tomato base, mozzarella, gubbeen chorizo, red peppers, chilli, basil and honey) and The G.O.A.T. (tomato base, five-mile goat's cheese, caramelised red onions, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, rocket leaves, basil and pesto oil).

We'll be sure to keep an eye out for any updates!

Header image via @fireduppizza on Instagram.