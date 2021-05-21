Five Guys announces its new Dublin location

By Brian Dillon

May 21, 2021 at 4:24pm

Burger joint Five Guys has announced its brand new Dublin location and the burger lovers among us are absolutely buzzing.

And the new Five Guys will be innnnnn *drum roll*... Liffey Valley Shopping Centre!

The beloved burger chain announced on their Instagram story that their new location will pop up in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre, simply saying, "We are coming."

The opening date has not yet been revealed, but we are keeping a close eye.

Five Guys already has restaurants in Dundrum, George's Street, Blackrock and Swords, but now a brand new fifth branch set to open shortly.

Five Guys first landed in Dublin when the burger chain opened their Dundrum branch opening up in 2016. When it first arrived, it was met with mad queues.

It has become an absolute favourite amongst foodies in the city and we're expecting a hugely warm welcome when their fifth restaurant opens in Liffey Valley.

READ NEXT: Five indulgent desserts to try in Dublin this weekend

Header image via @fiveguysireland on Instagram.
