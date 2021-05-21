Five indulgent desserts to try in Dublin this weekend

By Brian Dillon

May 21, 2021 at 2:53pm

Five indulgent desserts to try in Dublin this weekend

We're feeling sweet this weekend. So, come join us in our glorious adventures through Dublin to find the absolute best desserts.

This weekend, we've highlighted five spots we think will do just the trick. From doughnuts to churros to soufflé pancakes, our sweet tooth is jumping with joy right now. Here are five indulgent desserts to try in Dublin this weekend.

Sweet Churro

If you haven't jumped on the churro bandwagon yet, then you simply must. A delicacy hailing from Spain and Portugal, churros are a simple stick of sweet goodness.

Sweet Churro in Temple Bar has a fab menu of churro goodness with dipping sauces such as Nutella, Dulce de Leche, Maple Syrup, White Chocolate and Salted Caramel. So good!

Japanese Soufflé Pancakes from Kakilang

Kakilang opened on Bachelor's Walk in 2020 and has a fabulous range of Asian street food, bubble tea and of course, they're ultra-aesthetic, delicious Japanese Soufflé Pancakes. It's just a fluffier, softer and ultra jiggly pancake that resembles a soufflé-like dish, but looks quite interesting.

Check out more here.

Cannolis from Toons Bridge Dairy

Holy cannoli, these look good! This Geroge's Street dairy shop may be the best place to get some tasty cannolis in Dublin.

Made from the best ingredients, they're a snackable dessert ideal for when you're on the go. Find out more here.

Crepe Sticks from Mister Magpie

Located on Leeson Street Lower, this dotey little cafe serves up delicious-looking crepe sticks that look ideal for when you're walking and munching.

Made on their handy grill, the cafe serves up some seriously good and goo-filled crepe sticks along with their top-quality coffee. Find out more here.

Doughnuts from

Based in and around Ballymun and looking for a new spot for coffee and treats? Treat Yo’self opened last month in Ballymun down at the Setanta GAA Club.

Serving unreal doughnuts, coffee and milkshakes, it's the ultimate go-to for your sweet cravings in Dublin 9.

So, where will you be heading for your dessert fix in Dublin this weekend?

