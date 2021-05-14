Where to get these unreal looking cannolis in Dublin

Looking for your fix of cannolis in Dublin? We got you.

Holy cannoli! This Geroge's Street dairy shop may be the best place to get some tasty cannolis in Dublin.

Toons Bridge Dairy takes inspiration from the Meditteranean to make some delicious cheese in West Cork, but they also have a couple of Dublin stores. And it turns out, they make and sell unreal cannolis as well.

They look absolutely divine, in my humble opinion.

Toons Bridge is known for producing top-quality dairy produce. Having traveled in Italy, Spain and Greece, the owners actually have their own herd of Italian Water Buffalo brought over to Cork from Italy that graze at Kilnaglory on Michael Dorney's farm. They have since built up a wonderful reputation and now supply their products to various pizzerias, delicatessens and Michelin star restaurants.

If you pop into their store on George's Street or the one on Serpentine Avenue, you'll be able to get yourself a delicious treat in the form of cannolis, or some fab toasties. Or, both.

Toons Bridge on George's Street is open from 10am to 6pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays, and 10am to 7pm on Thursday to Saturday. Meanwhile, their Serpentine Avenue store is open from 10am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sundays.

Header image via Toons Bridge Dairy on Instagram.