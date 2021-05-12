There's a 'hip' new vegan-friendly cafe in Sandyford

By Lynda Keogh

May 12, 2021 at 5:59pm

There's a 'hip' new vegan-friendly cafe in Sandyford

Okay, okay please for give us for the title, but we couldn't help ourselves!

If you're looking for somewhere new to try for vegan treats and some delicious coffee - we have found just the spot! Hip Key Cafe is relatively new to the scene, but is already turning heads with it's slick interiors and the delicious treats on offer. This funky little spot is located in Sandyford Industrial Estate, and we are loving the vibes!

We reckon there'll be more than a few Instas taken at these stairs over the summer...

Hip Key Cafe are also stocking amazing fresh pasta from our pals at Rosa Madre and amazing treats that look like pieces of art from pastry extraordinaire Karen Smith.

If you're in and around Sandyford, and want to support a new local business - definitely get in and check these guys out! Opening hours are Monday - Friday 8.30 - 4.30, and weekends from 10 - 3

Lead Image via Instagram/hipkeycafe

READ NEXT: These delicious care boxes are nothing short of edible joy

 

