These delicious care boxes are nothing short of edible joy

By Lynda Keogh

May 12, 2021 at 5:40pm

These are the perfect boxes to send to a friend, or to yourself - no judgement here!

The much-loved (and missed!) Pepper Pot Cafe have launched these gorgeous boxes filled with what can only be described as *chefs kiss* edible joy.

Just launched this week - this is the Signature Pastry Box. Get your orders in asapAvailable to order now, and then you can send bae to swing by and collect on Sunday. The perfect way to start a Sunday morning in our opinion!

These delicious baked goods sound absolutely heavenly, and we can see this becoming a regular weekend occurrence. Each box will contain two raspberry jam doughnuts, two custard doughnuts, 1 hazelnut praline croissant and 1 white chocolate and raspberry croissant.

Other care boxes are also available for collection or delivery, and they would make such a lovely gift for a new parent, a house-warming gift or even just to say 'hey' to a friend you haven't seen in a while. Or maybe you've been missing The Pepper Pot yourself! You will be able to keep the cravings at bay with a Pepper Pot Food Lover care box, or if you're more a Sweet Tooth fiend, there's one for you too! Coffee Lovers - don't worry, they've covered you too.

We completely agree with the guys over at The Pepper Pot when they say "...gift them, share them or keep all for yourself!!" You can order and check them out right here.

Lead Image via Instagram/thepepperpotcafe

READ NEXT: Beef Butter is a thing and it's a must have for BBQ season!

