Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Coppers has a new dress code and it's Paul Mescal-inspired

By Sarah Finnan

July 30, 2020 at 3:51pm

Share:

It was only a matter of time before GAA shorts became the 'norm' at Coppers. Might be more of a distinct possibility than people imagined though, thanks to one Paul Mescal - the man credited with making them 'fashionable'.

Paul Mescal this, Paul Mescal that. Hard to escape him these days; he's quite literally the talk of the town. Whether we're raving about his performance as Connell Waldron in Normal People, praising him for his charitable endeavours or swooning over videos of him singing with his sister Nell singing - I think it's safe to say that, as a nation, we're fairly fond of him.

As is Copper Face Jacks who have used him as the poster boy for their new 'dress code'. Still closed, they're looking ahead to such time when they can reopen and it looks like GAA shorts, white runners and shades are all you need to make the cut.

Sharing a photo of Paul strutting his stuff on the streets of London, he's pictured with cider and pink gin in hand - both of which Copper's serve they'll have you know.

View this post on Instagram

We also serve Bulmers and Pink Gin 🤷🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Copper Face Jacks (@copperfacejacks) on

Some patrons have questioned the new Coppers dress code, claiming to have been refused entry after showing up in a similar getup. I dunno though, if it's good enough for Paul Mescal...

Would you risk it for a chocolate biscuit?

READ NEXT: Fake it ’til you make it: five tried and tested fake tans for that summer glow

Share:

Latest articles

Fake it 'til you make it: five tried and tested fake tans for that summer glow

Lovin Games Weekly – Halo, Grand Theft Auto and 'reverse horror'

Dublin City Council to extend pedestrian trial hours on Grafton Street this weekend

High temperatures but plenty of rain expected around Dublin today

You may also love

Dublin City Council to extend pedestrian trial hours on Grafton Street this weekend

A new Thai restaurant has just opened in Temple Bar

You can get free croissants for your bestie at this Dublin bakery tomorrow

The Shelbourne Hotel has removed four statues due to links with slavery

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.