PICS: A 'Crystal Meth Lab’ Has Been Discovered In Dublin By Gardaí

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is thought to be in excess of €450,000.

Gardaí have revealed on Thursday night that they have discovered what they believe to be a 'Crystal Meth Lab' in Walkinstown. 

As part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs, a search operation was conducted by Gardaí attached to the Crumlin Drugs Unit at a building in South Dublin.

The scene was preserved and later examined by crime officers and a scientist from Forensic Science Ireland who provided on site guidance and advice to Gardaí in securing evidence and identifying toxic materials located at the scene.

Pending analysis, the estimated street value of the drugs seized is thought to be in excess of €450,000. Other items seized include powdered substances, plastic containers, chemical compound, a gas mask, face masks, digital weighing scales, a portable stove, butane gas, plastic funnels and other paraphernalia.

Here's some pictures of what they found...

Gardai Image 1
Gardai Image 2
Gardai Image 3
Gardai Image 4

A 50-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Sundrive Road Garda Station. He can be detained for up to seven days.   

The investigation is ongoing.

