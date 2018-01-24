Dublin

Dublin Blogger Suzanne Jackson Finally Breaks Silence About 'Fake' Online Claims

The Dubliner released a statement on Instagram.

Dublin blogger Suzanne Jackson has finally broken her silence amid controversy surrounding "untrue information" about her that was passed on to her friends and family. 

In an statement, Jackson said that she needed to address the issues that had left her family so upset. 

She began by saying: "I am a firm believer in remaining positive and not letting myself be affected by negativity.

"On this occasion, I feel I have to speak out for myself and reassure you, the true, supportive caring followers, that a lot of what is been written or posted online is untrue.

"Unfortunately being in the public eye, it has its ups and downs which I accept.

"You take the good with the bad. But I will not allow people to force untrue information onto my followers.

"It’s not only extremely upsetting for me but also my family and team."

 "I love knowing that I inspire people daily and for that reason I want to share with you that sometimes the testing situations will arise.

"And like me, you have to power through. Thank you to those who believe in me, my products and brands."

Inquest Hears That Dubliner Died After Apparent One Punch Attack Due To Traumatic Brain Injury

