Culture Night 2020 is happening this Friday and there's plenty on to celebrate

Combining both virtual and in-real-life events, this year's Culture Night celebration is scheduled for Friday, September 18th.

Culture night is coming up this later this week and there's plenty organised to celebrate. Now in its 15th year, the annual event is a nationwide celebration of all things that fall under the cultural umbrella - think anything from street art to literature, history to architecture.

Organisers have unveiled an exciting programme of over 200 online and offline events, inviting Dubliners to curate their own Culture Night trail where they can pick and choose what to attend based on their own personal interests. Dublin City Council has also commissioned a number of pieces especially for the night including the On in-between which drew public attention after performance artist Paul Regan was spotted paddling down the Liffey while filming last week. More on that here.

Other highlights on the 2020 calendar include a climate debate discussion with 2FM DJ Tara Stewart and members of the Climate Ambassadors Programme, a 'Rotten Romans' performance in Ballyroan Library in Rathfarnham and a fully guided Jameson Experience Tour of the Midleton Distillery. There, visitors will be able to do the City Speaks walking tour which is an immersive podcast series taking listeners to see some of Dublin's most prolific street art murals - well worth checking out.

All offline events organised as part of Culture Night 2020 will be run as per public health guidelines with strict social distancing measures in place for physical happenings and performances. Have a look at the website for a full itinerary of events and to plan your night.