Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

WATCH: A man was spotted paddling down the Liffey this morning and now we know why

By Sarah Finnan

September 10, 2020 at 3:28pm

Share:

Not something you'd expect to see every day (or any day really), the video shows a man lying flat on his back as he drifts down the River Liffey. Seen wearing a suit and collared shirt, the video of the mystery swimmer has caused quite a stir since being posted online this morning.

A video of a man paddling down the Liffey was posted on Twitter this morning, causing quite a bit of kerfuffle online as onlookers tried to figure out what exactly was going on. Captured by Twitter user Mark Malone, the video shows a man - fully clothed - lying flat on his back and gently paddling down the river. Taken in the early hours of this morning, a small boat can be seen following the man from a distance.

Naturally, the Twittersphere has been rife with speculation since seeing the video with onlookers both puzzled and a little alarmed by the whole thing. Shown kitted out in a navy suit and collared shirt, the man looks unnervingly serene, causing many to question whether the stunt was being filmed as part of a music video.

Also catching the attention of Blindboy Boatclub, the Rubberbandits star said that he was 'nearly sure' that the man was his old tutor from art college and though he wasn't exactly right, he wasn't far off the money.

Thankfully, nothing sinister was at play and it appears that the whole thing was organised as part of an upcoming performance piece for Culture Night later this month. Commissioned by Dublin City Council, the piece is titled On in-between and sees performance artist Paul Regan explore the 'open artery of evasion' as he remembers summer in Dublin and the Liffey 'as it stank like hell'.

The more you know, eh?!

READ NEXT: TV details confirmed for Shamrock Rovers’ clash with AC Milan next week

Share:

Latest articles

'So disheartened' - La Peniche share dismay after three group bookings fail to show

TV details confirmed for Shamrock Rovers' clash with AC Milan next week

This kitchen takeover is a must for cheese lovers

Lolly and Cooks have hinted at a big announcement coming soon

You may also love

'So disheartened' - La Peniche share dismay after three group bookings fail to show

This kitchen takeover is a must for cheese lovers

Lolly and Cooks have hinted at a big announcement coming soon

Workman's shares heartfelt message of thanks on 10th birthday celebration

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.