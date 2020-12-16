Daisy Edgar-Jones had a special message for one Dublin GAA club.

It's not often you get a shout-out from one of the breakout stars of the year, but one Dublin GAA club can count themselves amongst the lucky few having received this lovely video from one Ms Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Recording a short clip in support of Ranelagh Gaels' upcoming race night fundraiser, the UK actress can be heard saying:

"Hi, my name is Daisy Edgar-Jones and I just wanted to say a very quick shout-out to Ranelagh Gaels GAA club.

"They're having a virtual race night this Friday to raise some funds and if you'd like to support you can do by either buying a horse, sponsoring a race or sponsoring advertising in a race.

"It will go a really long way and it's for a really great cause so any change you can spare would be brilliant.

"I hope you have a very merry Christmas. I'm very excited to see who's going to win the race and may the best horse win. All the best."

Wondering where her colleague Mr Paul Mescal is? Sounds like he might make an appearance yet as organisers encouraged fans to "watch this space". The suspense is killing us!

