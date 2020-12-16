Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Daisy Edgar-Jones shares special shout out to Dublin GAA club

By Sarah Finnan

December 16, 2020 at 1:48pm

Share:

Daisy Edgar-Jones had a special message for one Dublin GAA club. 

It's not often you get a shout-out from one of the breakout stars of the year, but one Dublin GAA club can count themselves amongst the lucky few having received this lovely video from one Ms Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Recording a short clip in support of Ranelagh Gaels' upcoming race night fundraiser, the UK actress can be heard saying:

"Hi, my name is Daisy Edgar-Jones and I just wanted to say a very quick shout-out to Ranelagh Gaels GAA club.

"They're having a virtual race night this Friday to raise some funds and if you'd like to support you can do by either buying a horse, sponsoring a race or sponsoring advertising in a race.

"It will go a really long way and it's for a really great cause so any change you can spare would be brilliant.

"I hope you have a very merry Christmas. I'm very excited to see who's going to win the race and may the best horse win. All the best."

Wondering where her colleague Mr Paul Mescal is? Sounds like he might make an appearance yet as organisers encouraged fans to "watch this space". The suspense is killing us!

READ NEXT: Laura Whitmore responds to reports that she married Iain Stirling in Dublin last month

Share:

Latest articles

Guinness has just launched a sustainable new brew made from leftover bread

Dubliners asked to answer 10 key questions on how to develop the city by 2028

Laura Whitmore responds to reports that she married Iain Stirling in Dublin last month

WATCH: This video of an Irish Rail driver being proposed to will hit you right in the feels

You may also love

Guinness has just launched a sustainable new brew made from leftover bread

Dubliners asked to answer 10 key questions on how to develop the city by 2028

WATCH: This video of an Irish Rail driver being proposed to will hit you right in the feels

A brand new Disney musical is coming to Dublin in 2021

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.