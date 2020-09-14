This is how Dame Street will look under Dublin's new '15-minute city' plan

We've already seen what Capel Street will look like under Dublin's new 15-minute city plan but what of one of the major avenues on the other side of the Liffey?

On Monday morning, Dublin Chamber published its vision to turn Dublin into a '15-minute city' which is described as an 'ambitious urban planning concept focusing on community planning, the local economy, and the liveability of a city'.

The plan detailed how city will move on from the 'past century of planning which has focused on separating residential areas from those for retail, employment, manufacturing, and entertainment.' It is added that the 'core of this concept is mixed development, integrating as many uses as possible within the same space' and to showcase what could be in store for the city, Dublin Chamber tweeted images of how Capel Street might look, which you can see here.

They've now added a picture of how Dame Street would look under the 15-minute plan and in it, we see a two-way cycle path on the north side of the road and you can check out how it would look for yourself below...

Here's another image from our new 'Dublin: A 15 Minute City' vision report. This time we looked at Dame Street and what could be done to make such a street more people friendly. #BetterDublin



Read the full report here: https://t.co/O6T5bpYoU7 pic.twitter.com/v8cKlWQs6V — Dublin Chamber (@DubCham) September 14, 2020

Inspiration for the new vision for Dublin comes from a number of other cities that have adopted similar designs, including Melbourne’s ‘20 minute neighbourhoods’, Barcelona’s ‘Superblocks’, East London’s ‘Every One, Every Day’, and Paris’s ‘15-Minute City’.

The full Dublin: The 15-minute City report can be viewed here.

READ NEXT: Kehoes is now back open with a pizza menu and a few other changes