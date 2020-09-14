Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

This is how Dame Street will look under Dublin's new '15-minute city' plan

By James Fenton

September 14, 2020 at 4:29pm

Share:

We've already seen what Capel Street will look like under Dublin's new 15-minute city plan but what of one of the major avenues on the other side of the Liffey?

On Monday morning, Dublin Chamber published its vision to turn Dublin into a '15-minute city' which is described as an 'ambitious urban planning concept focusing on community planning, the local economy, and the liveability of a city'.

The plan detailed how city will move on from the 'past century of planning which has focused on separating residential areas from those for retail, employment, manufacturing, and entertainment.' It is added that the 'core of this concept is mixed development, integrating as many uses as possible within the same space' and to showcase what could be in store for the city, Dublin Chamber tweeted images of how Capel Street might look, which you can see here.

They've now added a picture of how Dame Street would look under the 15-minute plan and in it, we see a two-way cycle path on the north side of the road and you can check out how it would look for yourself below...

 

Inspiration for the new vision for Dublin comes from a number of other cities that have adopted similar designs, including Melbourne’s ‘20 minute neighbourhoods’, Barcelona’s ‘Superblocks’, East London’s ‘Every One, Every Day’, and Paris’s ‘15-Minute City’.

The full Dublin: The 15-minute City report can be viewed here.

READ NEXT: Kehoes is now back open with a pizza menu and a few other changes

Share:

Latest articles

Culture Night 2020 is happening this Friday and there's plenty on to celebrate

Irish Rail confirm a number of this evening's commuter services have been cancelled

A plan to turn Dublin into a '15-minute city' has been unveiled today

What is La Passeggiata? The Italian tradition we're adopting

You may also love

Culture Night 2020 is happening this Friday and there's plenty on to celebrate

Irish Rail confirm a number of this evening's commuter services have been cancelled

A plan to turn Dublin into a '15-minute city' has been unveiled today

LVA claims cabinet 'must stick to its decision' to reopen Dublin pubs

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.