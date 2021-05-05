The dates for the trial pedestrisation of Merrion Row have been confirmed

Dublin City Council have confirmed that the trial pedestrianisation of Merrion Row will take place on the weekend of May 15 and 16.

Merrion Row is one of around 20 city centre streets that are expected to be pedestrianised in the summer in order to facilitate outdoor dining. In a statement issued today, DCC said 'Dublin City Council would like to announce that it is to trial new traffic arrangements for Merrion Row.

'The City Council recently received a huge response to its consultation on the new arrangements, with almost 2,400 submissions in total. 93% of respondents were in favour of trialling the new arrangements. The trial will take place from 6am on Saturday, May 15 until 11pm on Sunday, May 16.'

'Under the new arrangements there will be one lane of traffic on Merrion Row serving traffic from Kildare St, while traffic from St Stephen’s Green East will be diverted via Hume St and Ely Place where the direction of the traffic will be reversed.

'If the trial is successful a design can then be finalised, taking into account feedback from the recent consultation, which would allow for accessible footpath extensions on both sides of Merrion Row to facilitate outdoor dining this summer.

'A full traffic management plan will be in place for the trial weekend.'

(header pic: Hugos Restaurant)

