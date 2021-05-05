Work begins on city centre pedestrianisation ahead of hospitality reopening

Work has begun on the pedestrianisation of the city centre ahead of the reopening of hospitality for outdoor service next month.

From June 7, restaurants and pubs will be permitted to serve customers outdoors and to facilitate this, Dublin City Council will be pedestrianising a number of streets around the city.

Around 20 streets will be revamped under the plan, including Drury Street, Fade Street, Exchequer Street and Dame Court and DCC has confirmed that work is already underway on Drury Street by posting the below picture on Instagram...

The caption says: 'Works have started on a footway extension on Drury Street, the first step in pedestrianising the street and the first of many interventions that will be taking place on the streets over the coming weeks to facilitate outdoor dining.'

