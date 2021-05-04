The Big Blue Bus pizzeria has found a new home in Dublin

Remember the Big Blue Bus pizzeria? Of course you do, it was a staple of the Bernard Shaw beer garden before the pub moved across the Liffey in 2019.

Ever since then, the Big Blue Bus has set up shop at The Avon in Wicklow but a second bus has now been added in Dublin. You'll be able to find it at Baste food market in Portobello from 2 - 9pm every Thursday to Sunday, serving all of the delicious pizza that you remember from the Bernard Shaw days.

A post on Instagram says that 'We've spent the last 4 weeks renovating our new(1987 go on my son!) bus with @forja_works. We look forward to meeting some of our old customers from the area and to an exciting summer. Just to let you know the big blue bus @theavonlakeshorei s still there and open for business with the same opening times. thanks and praise!'

Welcome back to the city, Big Blue Bus!

