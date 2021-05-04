The Big Blue Bus pizzeria has found a new home in Dublin

By James Fenton

May 4, 2021 at 5:32pm

Share:
The Big Blue Bus pizzeria has found a new home in Dublin

Remember the Big Blue Bus pizzeria? Of course you do, it was a staple of the Bernard Shaw beer garden before the pub moved across the Liffey in 2019.

Ever since then, the Big Blue Bus has set up shop at The Avon in Wicklow but a second bus has now been added in Dublin. You'll be able to find it at Baste food market in Portobello from 2 - 9pm every Thursday to Sunday, serving all of the delicious pizza that you remember from the Bernard Shaw days.

A post on Instagram says that 'We've spent the last 4 weeks renovating our new(1987 go on my son!) bus with @forja_works. We look forward to meeting some of our old customers from the area and to an exciting summer. Just to let you know the big blue bus @theavonlakeshorei s still there and open for business with the same opening times. thanks and praise!'

Welcome back to the city, Big Blue Bus!

READ NEXT: A new seaside coffee spot has opened in North Dublin

Share:

Latest articles

Hands on with the Google Nest Hub Second Generation

A new seaside coffee spot has opened in North Dublin

Twins Calum and Donnacha Geary were the stars of The Late Late Show on Friday

13 great drive-thru and drive-by coffee spots to try on a miserable day

You may also love

A new seaside coffee spot has opened in North Dublin

Bank Holiday Sunday dinner sorted with curry pop-up at Dublin pub tonight

City centre restaurant broken into last night 'just weeks before reopening'

Dublin restaurant donating 100% of today's proceeds to UNICEF

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.