A Decision Has Been Made About The Controversial 'Up The Dubs' Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge

A controversial banner supporting Dublin GAA teams will not be displayed on the Ha'penny Bridge this year, the Irish Times reports.

With the National Football and Hurling Leagues getting underway this weekend, many Dubs supporters will be dusting off their jerseys in preparation for another successful year but the decision has now been made for the iconic structure not to show its support.

Last year, Dublin City Council faced social media criticism for hanging a banner over the side of the bridge which read 'Up The Dubs' but information received by the Irish Times indicates that the practice will not be repeated this year.

Referring to emails seen by the publication, Dublin City Council's Paul Clegg said that the decision was down to 'whether the erection of a banner ‘materially affects the character’ of the protected structure.'

The banner was first hung over the Ha'penny Bridge in 2011.

