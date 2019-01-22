News Dublin

From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry

We kid you not

Shutterstock 1138683521

Are you sick of having to walk across Dublin's pesky bridges to meet your mates on the other side of the Liffey? Don't fancy swimming over from north to south? If so, then the new Liffey Ferry is the thing for you.

We say new, but the service was actually in operation up until 1984 when the East Link Toll Bridge opened and it's coming back with a bang from February 11. The water taxi will be on hand to take passengers between three points - the 3 Arena to Sir John Rogerson's Quay and MV Cill Airne (the boat bar) at North Wall Quay, as depicted in the below maps.

Screen Shot 2019 01 22 At 16 04 06
Screen Shot 2019 01 22 At 16 08 38

The No.11 Taxi will operate from Monday to Friday (7am to 7pm) and will be able to carry 18 people at a time. The three-minute journey will cost €2 and the best part is that Leap Cards will be accepted as well as cash.

It sounds like it'll be fairly handy for tourists and locals alike, particularly if you're in a hurry to get to a gig at the 3 Arena. Let's be honest though, most us will be dying to hop on board purely for the craic.

Dublin liffey ferry water taxi leap card
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

