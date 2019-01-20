Dublin

Plans Are In Place To Transform Dublin's Two Canals Into Major Tourist Attractions

The landscape of our waterways could change forever

Screen Shot 2019 01 20 At 12 47 58

Plans are place to transform Dublin's two canals into major tourist attractions, the Irish Times reports.

The Royal Canal and Grand Canal, which stretch through the city's north and south side respectively, could soon be getting significant makeovers after Waterways Ireland and Fáilte Ireland teamed up to fund a study to assess the tourism potential of the two routes.

Along with local councils, the two bodies will evaluate the possibility of of opening a 40km outer loop as well as a 25km inner city loop close to the River Liffey. The outer route would go out as far as Lucan and back again while the inner one would take in Phoenix Park and Kilmainham Gaol.

If plans go ahead, the canals would be marketed as branded tourist destinations which could rival the Wild Atlantic Way in terms of numbers of visitors.

Dublin canals Tourists destinations
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

