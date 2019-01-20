News Dublin

'Girls Make Great Firefighters!' - Dublin Fire Brigade Sends Lovely Message To Little Girl Who Wishes She 'Could Be A Fireman'

The girl noted 'I've seen all the books and they are all boys'

Screen Shot 2019 01 20 At 10 30 25

It's no surprise to anyone that those at Dublin Fire Brigade are sound skins altogether. Whether they're out saving lives, keeping us safe during extreme weather or simply providing us with safety tips online, it's clear that we'd all be fairly lost without them.

All of these reasons and more make it easy to see why a lot of children out there have set their sights on becoming firefighters when they grow up. Take four-year-old Londoner Esme for example.

The youngster's mother Hannah sent out the following tweet highlighting how her daughter feels that her gender will one day prevent her form achieving her dream...

Screen Shot 2019 01 20 At 10 38 49

The post has since gone viral with several fire departments getting in touch to reassure Esme that any fire station would love to have her on board. Our very own Dublin Fire Brigade has now gotten in on the act with the following message:

'Hi Esme! Girls make great Firefighters and Paramedics, we have lots in Dublin Fire Brigade and we want more. If you are ever in Dublin make sure you drop in and see us.'

DFB's reply also includes pictures of some of its female team members along with details of who they are and what they do.

A lovely message to send out to a little girl who needed to hear that she can be whatever she wants to be and we're sure other youngsters in Dublin and beyond will take the message on board.

READ NEXT: It Might Still Be January But One Of Dublin's Favourite Ice-Cream Shops Has Reopened

dublin fire brigade esme firefighter
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
'Girls Make Great Firefighters!' - Dublin Fire Brigade Sends Lovely Message To Little Girl Who Wishes She 'Could Be A Fireman'
'Girls Make Great Firefighters!' - Dublin Fire Brigade Sends Lovely Message To Little Girl Who Wishes She 'Could Be A Fireman'
"It Makes Perfect Sense" - TD Calls For A New Bus Route That Could Be A Game Changer
"It Makes Perfect Sense" - TD Calls For A New Bus Route That Could Be A Game Changer
There's Going To Be One Last Hoopla In Iconic Nightclub Lillie's This Weekend
There's Going To Be One Last Hoopla In Iconic Nightclub Lillie's This Weekend
Dublin Firefighter Helps To Deliver His Own Baby Daughter At The Side Of The Road
Dublin Firefighter Helps To Deliver His Own Baby Daughter At The Side Of The Road
PIC: Dublin Pub Takes The Piss Out Of Latest Brexit Twist By Naming Their New Beer This
PIC: Dublin Pub Takes The Piss Out Of Latest Brexit Twist By Naming Their New Beer This
Man Admitted To Dublin Hospital After "Injecting His Own Semen" Into His Back To Cure Pain
Man Admitted To Dublin Hospital After "Injecting His Own Semen" Into His Back To Cure Pain
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Revealed: This Is The Most Densely Populated Area In All Of Dublin
Are You Out There? National Lottery Appeals For Dublin's Latest Millionaire To Come Forward
Are You Out There? National Lottery Appeals For Dublin's Latest Millionaire To Come Forward
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
Nine Dublin Bus Routes Are Making A Big Change This Weekend
Nine Dublin Bus Routes Are Making A Big Change This Weekend
Dublin Has A Brand New Millionaire And The Winning Ticket Was Sold In This Shop In The Capital
Dublin Has A Brand New Millionaire And The Winning Ticket Was Sold In This Shop In The Capital
PIC: One Of Dublin's Most Well-Known Couples Have Confirmed Split
PIC: One Of Dublin's Most Well-Known Couples Have Confirmed Split
'Girls Make Great Firefighters!' - Dublin Fire Brigade Sends Lovely Message To Little Girl Who Wishes She 'Could Be A Fireman'
News

'Girls Make Great Firefighters!' - Dublin Fire Brigade Sends Lovely Message To Little Girl Who Wishes She 'Could Be A Fireman'
The Most Unique Venues In Dublin For A Winter Wedding
Feature

The Most Unique Venues In Dublin For A Winter Wedding
"It Makes Perfect Sense" - TD Calls For A New Bus Route That Could Be A Game Changer
News

"It Makes Perfect Sense" - TD Calls For A New Bus Route That Could Be A Game Changer
10 Struggles All Dubliners Face When Payday Is Miles Away
Feature

10 Struggles All Dubliners Face When Payday Is Miles Away

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
News

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Lifestyle

A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Food and Drink

This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group