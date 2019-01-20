'Girls Make Great Firefighters!' - Dublin Fire Brigade Sends Lovely Message To Little Girl Who Wishes She 'Could Be A Fireman'

The girl noted 'I've seen all the books and they are all boys'

It's no surprise to anyone that those at Dublin Fire Brigade are sound skins altogether. Whether they're out saving lives, keeping us safe during extreme weather or simply providing us with safety tips online, it's clear that we'd all be fairly lost without them.

All of these reasons and more make it easy to see why a lot of children out there have set their sights on becoming firefighters when they grow up. Take four-year-old Londoner Esme for example.

The youngster's mother Hannah sent out the following tweet highlighting how her daughter feels that her gender will one day prevent her form achieving her dream...

The post has since gone viral with several fire departments getting in touch to reassure Esme that any fire station would love to have her on board. Our very own Dublin Fire Brigade has now gotten in on the act with the following message:

'Hi Esme! Girls make great Firefighters and Paramedics, we have lots in Dublin Fire Brigade and we want more. If you are ever in Dublin make sure you drop in and see us.'

Hi Esme! Girls make great Firefighters and Paramedics, we have lots in Dublin Fire Brigade and we want more. If you are ever in Dublin make sure you drop in and see us. pic.twitter.com/6KvmJbNCy2 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 20, 2019

DFB's reply also includes pictures of some of its female team members along with details of who they are and what they do.

A lovely message to send out to a little girl who needed to hear that she can be whatever she wants to be and we're sure other youngsters in Dublin and beyond will take the message on board.

READ NEXT: It Might Still Be January But One Of Dublin's Favourite Ice-Cream Shops Has Reopened