It Might Still Be January But One Of Dublin's Favourite Ice-Cream Shops Has Reopened

There's a chill in the air and if the experts are to be believed things could be about to get a whole lot worse.

However, that shouldn't stop us being able to enjoy our favourite sweet treats. Sweet Caroline's ice-cream shop in Portmarnock obviously agrees because it's reopening its doors today after a long winter break as of today.

The store is a favourite with locals and visitors alike, especially during the summer months, and the best thing is that some delicious new treats have been promised.

It's no harm at all to get down at this time of year before the summer rush. Any excuse to satisfy that sweet tooth, says you. Sweet Caroline's will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm until 6pm.

