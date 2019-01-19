Food and Drink Dublin

It Might Still Be January But One Of Dublin's Favourite Ice-Cream Shops Has Reopened

Any excuse

Screen Shot 2019 01 19 At 13 08 21

There's a chill in the air and if the experts are to be believed things could be about to get a whole lot worse.

However, that shouldn't stop us being able to enjoy our favourite sweet treats. Sweet Caroline's ice-cream shop in Portmarnock obviously agrees because it's reopening its doors today after a long winter break as of today.

The store is a favourite with locals and visitors alike, especially during the summer months, and the best thing is that some delicious new treats have been promised.

It's no harm at all to get down at this time of year before the summer rush. Any excuse to satisfy that sweet tooth, says you. Sweet Caroline's will be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 2pm until 6pm.

sweet carolines Ice cream Portmarnock
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

james@lovin.com

Comments

