Food and Drink

This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year

"The best sandwiches in Dublin" - now that's high praise!

Screen Shot 2019 01 18 At 13 24 24

"An unexpected treasure in the concrete and tarmac morass that is the M50 and its environs."

The Farmhouse Cafe on the Longmile Road has deservedly been named 'Cafe of the Year' in the John and Sally McKenna Guide - one of Ireland’s most well-respected food guides.

Since opening the Farmhouse Café in 2013, Susan O' Sullivan has been delighting her customers with an evolving, seasonal menu created using the freshest ingredients - fruit, vegetables and salads - grown in her walled garden in Enfield.

The family’s farm also supplies the café’s Irish Spring lamb and their Gloucester Old Spot pigs provide the pork and bacon.

Having started the café in the corner of the long-established O’Sullivan Safety Store, Susan has grown the space gradually over the past 6 years. She also recently extended the in-house bakery where all the breads and cakes are made from scratch, using only natural ingredients.

In response to customer requests, the team has also developed a range of retail products, including a Chocolate Pot, Fermented Pickle, Zesty Lemon Curd and a Blood Orange Marmalade with plans to establish external retail partnerships for this range in the future.

The popularity of the café and it’s rapidly-increasing, loyal customer base led to the Farmhouse Café recently partnering with Uber Eats to deliver delicious sambos to your door.

Announcing the award, Sally McKenna, The McKenna Guide said:

“If it wasn’t enough that the Farmhouse Café is serving their own farm pork, vegetables and salad leaves and making soups and casseroles from scratch on the Longmile Road, Susan O’Sullivan’s cafe has expanded and today includes a bakery, with weekly sourdough, daily batch loaves and – honestly – some of the best sandwiches in Dublin. The Farmhouse is an unexpected treasure in the concrete and tarmac morass that is the M50 and its environs. They don’t miss a trick.”

READ MORE: There's a Massive Bridal Sample Sale At Folkster Dundrum This Weekend

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year
This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year
A Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum
A Chinese Food Experience On Dublin's Northside Is All That And Dim Sum
Seven Delicious Soups In Dublin To Warm Your Cockles This Winter
Seven Delicious Soups In Dublin To Warm Your Cockles This Winter
Datin Dublin: Is The Ramen Bar A Good Place For A Date?
Datin Dublin: Is The Ramen Bar A Good Place For A Date?
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Stop Looking - We've Found The Best Irish Stew In Dublin
Stop Looking - We've Found The Best Irish Stew In Dublin
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
This Unsuspecting Oldschool Dublin Pub Serves Shockingly Tasty Tapas
Blood Orange Is In Season And Dublin Is Obsessed - Here's Five Dishes In Town You Have To Try
Blood Orange Is In Season And Dublin Is Obsessed - Here's Five Dishes In Town You Have To Try
Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin
Date Night? Here's Seven Cool Spots To Bring Your Bae In Dublin
A New Pizza Joint With Arguably The Best Dough In Dublin Has Opened In Ranelagh
A New Pizza Joint With Arguably The Best Dough In Dublin Has Opened In Ranelagh
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Seven Superb Dishes To Try This Week
Seven Superb Dishes To Try This Week
There's a Massive Bridal Sample Sale At Folkster Dundrum This Weekend
Lifestyle

There's a Massive Bridal Sample Sale At Folkster Dundrum This Weekend
Ten Things You’ll Only Know If You’re Doing Dry January
Sponsored

Ten Things You’ll Only Know If You’re Doing Dry January
Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend
Lifestyle

Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend
There's Going To Be One Last Hoopla In Iconic Nightclub Lillie's This Weekend
News

There's Going To Be One Last Hoopla In Iconic Nightclub Lillie's This Weekend

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
News

PIC: Irish Nurses In Australia Are Making A Heartwarming Gesture To Irish Nurses Ahead Of Strike
Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

Ireland's First Alcohol-Free Bar Is Opening In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
News

WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses
Lifestyle

A Dublin Restaurant Has Made A Hugely Sound Gesture In Support Of Nurses

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group