This Family Run Dublin "Treasure" Has Been Named Cafe Of The Year

"The best sandwiches in Dublin" - now that's high praise!

"An unexpected treasure in the concrete and tarmac morass that is the M50 and its environs."

The Farmhouse Cafe on the Longmile Road has deservedly been named 'Cafe of the Year' in the John and Sally McKenna Guide - one of Ireland’s most well-respected food guides.

Since opening the Farmhouse Café in 2013, Susan O' Sullivan has been delighting her customers with an evolving, seasonal menu created using the freshest ingredients - fruit, vegetables and salads - grown in her walled garden in Enfield.

The family’s farm also supplies the café’s Irish Spring lamb and their Gloucester Old Spot pigs provide the pork and bacon.

Having started the café in the corner of the long-established O’Sullivan Safety Store, Susan has grown the space gradually over the past 6 years. She also recently extended the in-house bakery where all the breads and cakes are made from scratch, using only natural ingredients.

In response to customer requests, the team has also developed a range of retail products, including a Chocolate Pot, Fermented Pickle, Zesty Lemon Curd and a Blood Orange Marmalade with plans to establish external retail partnerships for this range in the future.

The popularity of the café and it’s rapidly-increasing, loyal customer base led to the Farmhouse Café recently partnering with Uber Eats to deliver delicious sambos to your door.

Announcing the award, Sally McKenna, The McKenna Guide said:

“If it wasn’t enough that the Farmhouse Café is serving their own farm pork, vegetables and salad leaves and making soups and casseroles from scratch on the Longmile Road, Susan O’Sullivan’s cafe has expanded and today includes a bakery, with weekly sourdough, daily batch loaves and – honestly – some of the best sandwiches in Dublin. The Farmhouse is an unexpected treasure in the concrete and tarmac morass that is the M50 and its environs. They don’t miss a trick.”

