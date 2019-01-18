There's a Massive Bridal Sample Sale At Folkster Dundrum This Weekend
Hotfoot it down for up to 70% off
We reckon this will be absolute MAYHEM - but SO worth it.
Is your dream dress waiting for you at Folkster Dundrum?! Well if so, you're in luck as they are having a massive bridal sample sale this weekend with up to 70% off over 150 dresses.
The vintage fashion store announced the news on Facebook, explaining what the jazz is with the sample dresses, and no - they haven't all been tried on before. Some are brand new.
They wrote:
'What is a Sample Sale? Great question! We have to buy gowns to hang in our showroom to try on etc. If a #designer discontinues the style - then the sample is no longer able to be stocked. Time for it to find its bride!
'BUT! It’s not just tried on samples - we have BRAND NEW never-tried-on-before-this-sale gowns that we bought in from discontinued lines of our collection too - vastly reduced with up to 70% off their usual RRP!'
All of the Saturday morning appointments are booked up, but there are some left in the afternoon on Sunday - email BRIDAL@FOLKSTER.COM to book and get all the info.
READ MORE: Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend
Comments