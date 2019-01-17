Flying Tiger Is Selling Everything For Just €2 This Weekend

Lifestyle

Experienced bargain-hunters will be well aware of the charms of shopping in Flying Tiger Copenhagen. The Danish store stocks everything from household appliances to children's toys to party games and all for low, low prices. It seems that this weekend though, you'll be able to pick up your bits for even cheaper.

The company, which operates 14 stores throughout Dublin, has announced the launch of Dream Days, a sale which will see everything go for a maximum of just €2 from today (Thursday January 17) until Sunday January 20. Just to be clear, that's just €2 regardless of previous price.

So whatever little bits and bobs are missing from your home or your office desk, there'll be no better time to fill that void than this weekend.

Happy shopping!

