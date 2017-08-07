Eight Budget-Friendly Family Events On In Dublin This Weekend
Don't let the January blues stop you having fun
It’s hard to keep the kids entertained at the best of times but even harder at this time of the year when we are tight for cash.
There's no reason to let the January blues stop us having fun so I’ve rounded up some of the best events for families happening this weekend that are either free or very reasonably priced.
Here are my top picks:
1. The Fun of Film-Making
Free, booking required (12-14yrs)
Think your kid could be the next Steven Spielberg? The workshop takes place in the Chester Beatty Library and is a crash course in film-making. Led by multi-award winning film-maker Noel Brady, you will learn the basics of script-writing, camera, direction and even a little acting too. How cool is this?
2. Visit the Dead Zoo
Free (all ages)
This is exactly what it says on the tin: a zoo full of skeletons and stuffed animals. It’s located in the National Museum and definitely worth paying a visit. It’s not every day you get to see the animals that surround us up close, as well as some extinct ones too. The Dead Zoo is something a little different than your usual activity.
3. Clowns Without Borders Workshop
Free, booking required (9+)
In partnership with First Fortnight, the workshop at The Ark will teach you some pretty cool circus skills and tricks. There will be lots of fun games to ease you into the day and then it’s down to business of becoming a full time clown with a few tricks up your sleeve - literally.
4. National Gallery Family Friendly Tour
Free (all ages)
The National Gallery of Ireland has designed a special tour for children and their guardians, parents and carers. They’ve made the art engaging and fun for kids to enjoy and encourage them to feel more comfortable in the gallery.
5. Children's Creative Writing
Free, booking required (all ages)
Not only will you get to enjoy the Botanic Gardens but you will also be crafting a story inspired by the beauty of your surroundings. Children's Creative Writing, led by Caoimhe Creed, will show you how to release your creative writing potential from stories represented in the gardens. This sounds like the ideal day out for the entire family.
6. Be The Next Leonardo Da Vinci
Take your pick of the many painting and drawing events happening around the city this weekend - your little one will be a pro in no time.
Back to Nature
DLR LexIcon
Free, Booking required
Ages 7-9 (11.00.a.m. - 12.30. p.m.)
Ages 10-12 ( 1.30p.m. - 3.00p.m.)
Me & The Moon
The Fumbally Stables
Varied prices, option for 2-12yrs.
Winter Workshop
Hugh Lane Gallery
€7, 3-6yrs.
Drop In Family Workshop
National Gallery
Free, all ages.
Sunday Sketching
Hugh Lane Gallery
Free, 6+
7. Get Some Fresh Air In Phoenix Park
If the weather looks good, a simple trip to Phoenix Park will cure any January cabin fever you may be having. Pack a football, take a walk or try get a glimpse of the beautiful deer.
8. The Sea Breeze
If, like myself, you prefer walks along the seaside, Dun Laoghaire Pier is the place to go. Not only will you enjoy the beauty in the area but you have to grab a Teddy’s as a post stroll snack.
Enjoy your weekend.
