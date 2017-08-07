Eight Budget-Friendly Family Events On In Dublin This Weekend

It’s hard to keep the kids entertained at the best of times but even harder at this time of the year when we are tight for cash.

There's no reason to let the January blues stop us having fun so I’ve rounded up some of the best events for families happening this weekend that are either free or very reasonably priced.



Here are my top picks:

1. The Fun of Film-Making

Free, booking required (12-14yrs)

Think your kid could be the next Steven Spielberg? The workshop takes place in the Chester Beatty Library and is a crash course in film-making. Led by multi-award winning film-maker Noel Brady, you will learn the basics of script-writing, camera, direction and even a little acting too. How cool is this?

2. Visit the Dead Zoo

Free (all ages)

This is exactly what it says on the tin: a zoo full of skeletons and stuffed animals. It’s located in the National Museum and definitely worth paying a visit. It’s not every day you get to see the animals that surround us up close, as well as some extinct ones too. The Dead Zoo is something a little different than your usual activity.

3. Clowns Without Borders Workshop

Free, booking required (9+)

In partnership with First Fortnight, the workshop at The Ark will teach you some pretty cool circus skills and tricks. There will be lots of fun games to ease you into the day and then it’s down to business of becoming a full time clown with a few tricks up your sleeve - literally.

4. National Gallery Family Friendly Tour

Free (all ages)

The National Gallery of Ireland has designed a special tour for children and their guardians, parents and carers. They’ve made the art engaging and fun for kids to enjoy and encourage them to feel more comfortable in the gallery.

5. Children's Creative Writing

Free, booking required (all ages)

Not only will you get to enjoy the Botanic Gardens but you will also be crafting a story inspired by the beauty of your surroundings. Children's Creative Writing, led by Caoimhe Creed, will show you how to release your creative writing potential from stories represented in the gardens. This sounds like the ideal day out for the entire family.

6. Be The Next Leonardo Da Vinci

Take your pick of the many painting and drawing events happening around the city this weekend - your little one will be a pro in no time.

DLR LexIcon



Free, Booking required



Ages 7-9 (11.00.a.m. - 12.30. p.m.)



Ages 10-12 ( 1.30p.m. - 3.00p.m.)



The Fumbally Stables

Varied prices, option for 2-12yrs.

Hugh Lane Gallery

€7, 3-6yrs.

National Gallery

Free, all ages.

Hugh Lane Gallery

Free, 6+

7. Get Some Fresh Air In Phoenix Park

If the weather looks good, a simple trip to Phoenix Park will cure any January cabin fever you may be having. Pack a football, take a walk or try get a glimpse of the beautiful deer.

8. The Sea Breeze

If, like myself, you prefer walks along the seaside, Dun Laoghaire Pier is the place to go. Not only will you enjoy the beauty in the area but you have to grab a Teddy’s as a post stroll snack.

Enjoy your weekend.

