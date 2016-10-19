Dublin On A Budget: The Top 10 Things To See, Do And Eat When You're Scraping Pennies

You don't need to splash the cash to see the best of Dublin

This time of year is tough because most of us are stone cold broke after the Christmas season.

It can be easy to become a hermit and lock yourself away until that pay check at the end of the month.

What harm, you ask?

I'm one of those people who believes in the saying "start as you mean to go on". January is an important month, as much as we all hate it and say it's grim, it can be a great opportunity to start afresh and make sure bad habits or feelings are left in the past.

For this new year, I'd like to propose something to you - explore your own city.

We've become so obsessed with travelling the world - that overused word... wanderlust, that we've neglected and underappreciated where we come from, our home cities.

Dublin is pretty darn spectacular so before you go off on your 2019 adventures, why not spend the first month falling back in love with it?

So your budget is tight?

That's not a problem - there's so much to see, do and eat without dipping into those precious savings.

Here's some of my top picks:

1. Smell The Flowers In The Botanic Gardens

The Botanic Gardens is one of the most picturesque places in the city.

You could spend all day in there adventuring around the stunning greenhouses, having a picnic and taking those iconic Instagram shots.

If you want to further your explorations, the gardens are connected to Glasnevin Cemetery. Some of the most important people in Irish history who have help shape Ireland's past and present are buried here.

2. Get Cultured At The National Art Gallery

Open your eyes to some of Ireland's most inspiring works.

The National Gallery is home to the national collection of Irish and European art. It's a stunning place and it's a great way to disconnect your mind from the hustle and bustle in the streets and to start feeling inspired.

3. Fill Those Lungs With Fresh Air At Ticknock

Get out and get active this new year.

Ticknock in the Dublin mountains is one of the best places to do so.

They say "The best view comes after the hardest climb", this could be a cute little metaphor for the year ahead.

4. Affordable Eats

You can still have a delicious meal in Dublin without feeling like you've burned a hole in your pocket.

Here's a list of:

5. €2 Pints In Dicey's

So you want to have a few scoops but the idea of paying for them is giving you the sweats?

Good 'ol Dicey's always has your back.

€2 pints? Sure you can't argue with that!



6. Free Movie Screenings In The IFI

The Irish Film Institute host free afternoon screenings which is just the perfect scenario for a cheap date.

You can find a listing of the movies being shown here.

Such a deadly idea for a rainy day.

7. Do A Free Walking Tour

What do you really know about Dublin?

If you're a history nut, a culture vulture or even just looking for something to do, I couldn't recommend a walking tour more. The tours are free of charge but you can tip your guide however much you like at the end.

You can do a general tour around the city or even a tour based around the cities classic fables and folklore.

8. Meet The Deer In Phoenix Park

There are few creatures as majestic as the deer in Phoenix Park.

I mean, just look at them:

9. Discover The Quirky 'Dead Zoo'

The "Dead Zoo" is a quirky branch of the National Museum that hosts... well, you've guessed it - a range of skeletons, stuffed skins and fossils from the animals that live and have lived on this planet.

It's eerily beautiful and a little something out of the ordinary from a usual day in Dublin.

10. Visit A Food Market

Nibble away and discover the decadent treats and munches at the Dublin food markets.

Here's a few options:

Start 2019 off right!

HEader image: @bandeadd @gosia_zag

