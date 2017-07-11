10 For 10: Here's Ten Fab Spots To Grab Brunch In The City For Under €10

At Lovin, we are big believers in experiencing the very best without paying silly prices.

1. Grove Road - Rathmines

This chill café has really great food that exceeds expectations, cool staff and hella' good coffee.

You can't go wrong.

The Poached Eggs on Sourdough comes in at €8.90.

2. Slice - Stoneybatter

Stoneybatter has some pretty gorge places and this is up there as one of the best.

With loads of super healthy brunch options for a great price, you just couldn't feel guilty about treating yourself here.

Bacon, Avocado and Pomegranate on toast is just €8.90.

3. Blas Café - King's Inn Street

This cute eatery is tucked away in The Chocolate Factory and it has a real quirky charm to it.

They serve up an amazing brunch menu and almost everything is under ten euro - goals.

Eggs Avo on sourdough for €7.50? Take our money.

4. Sip & Slurp - Charlemont Street

We highly recommend you try the Eggs Benedict here - it beats off ALL the competition for €9 a pop.

5. Bibi's - D8

Some of the most delicious and sumptuous French Toast out there for exactly €10.

Well and truly brunch goals.

6. Gerry's Coffee Shop - Montague St

For those of you not lucky enough to have found Gerry yet, he is an absolute gent who cooks great meals daily at a great price.

The fry up is just €6.50 - some of the best value in town.

7. Herbstreet - Grand Canal Dock

The tall stack of pancakes at this slick spot is just €7. We HIGHLY recommend adding blueberries and orange honey butter for an extra €3. Heaven.

8. Hatch and Sons - Stephen's Green

This is one of the only places in Dublin that serves authentic Waterford blaas - the bacon blaa is only €5.80 and is the perfect cure.

9. Little Frieda's - Deansgrange

Specialty coffees and tasty seasonal grub - This is a warm, welcoming, comfortable and chilled spot AKA brunch heaven.

The saucy eggs come in at €7 and you can add Gubbeen Chorizo for another €2.

10. Wuff - Benburb St

Another staple on the menus of most brunch places, but the fact that they serve their eggs benny on brioche gives them the edge, for just €8.95.

