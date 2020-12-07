Dermot Kennedy announces extra Dublin gig for next summer

Due to perform a run of sold-out shows this summer, Dermot Kennedy has just added another Dublin date to the lineup.

Irish people have long been fans of Dermot Kennedy, but the nation has a renewed love for the singer after his guest appearance on the Late Late Toy Show earlier this month. Surprising a young fan by joining him on stage midway through his performance, it was just one of many other heartwarming moments from this year's show.

Already with plans in place for several live Irish gigs next summer, tickets sold out like wildfire but thankfully the singer has since added another Dublin show to the schedule. Revealing all on social media this morning, Kennedy tweeted to say that he'll play a second date at St Anne's Park in June 2021.

"I’m so so excited to announce that I’ll be adding an extra show to my sold out 2021 Ireland run at St. Anne’s Park in Dublin on Saturday June 12th. I can’t express how excited I am to play shows for you all again next year!!"

— Dermot Kennedy (@DermotKennedy) December 7, 2020

Likely to fly off the shelves, tickets go on sale this Friday (December 11th) at 9am.