Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dermot Kennedy announces extra Dublin gig for next summer

By Sarah Finnan

December 7, 2020 at 9:44am

Share:

Due to perform a run of sold-out shows this summer, Dermot Kennedy has just added another Dublin date to the lineup. 

Irish people have long been fans of Dermot Kennedy, but the nation has a renewed love for the singer after his guest appearance on the Late Late Toy Show earlier this month. Surprising a young fan by joining him on stage midway through his performance, it was just one of many other heartwarming moments from this year's show.

Already with plans in place for several live Irish gigs next summer, tickets sold out like wildfire but thankfully the singer has since added another Dublin show to the schedule. Revealing all on social media this morning, Kennedy tweeted to say that he'll play a second date at St Anne's Park in June 2021.

"I’m so so excited to announce that I’ll be adding an extra show to my sold out 2021 Ireland run at St. Anne’s Park in Dublin on Saturday June 12th. I can’t express how excited I am to play shows for you all again next year!!"

Likely to fly off the shelves, tickets go on sale this Friday (December 11th) at 9am.

READ NEXT: PICS: Devitts have got a brand new outdoor dining area

Share:

Latest articles

Cocktails and Caribbean food - This foodie pop-up has both

20 classic Christmas movies and where you can watch them

Mince pie croissants are now a thing that exist in Dublin

US fast food chain Shake Shack looking to open in Dublin

You may also love

Cocktails and Caribbean food - This foodie pop-up has both

Mince pie croissants are now a thing that exist in Dublin

US fast food chain Shake Shack looking to open in Dublin

Bread 41 confirms café will NOT reopen for sit-in service this year

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.