There Is Currently A Massive Designer Sample Sale Happening In Dublin Right Now

Well, what are you waiting for?

A massive designer sample sale is currently underway in the capital and has been organised by Irish designers such as Manley, Jill De Burca, Coletti, Mana Swims, Edge Only.

It is taking place in the Fumbally Exchange and the sample sale could see you grab a bargain that you would otherwise not even look at.

You can get everything from clothes to bag to shoes and you can even find yourself some bling-bling too.

A Facebook page has even been set up about the event and description of it explains it all perfectly:

"We all love a good sample sale right? Well how about one featuring eight deadly Irish fashion, jewellery and accessory designers? Yeah, we've got your attention now!



"We’re kicking off our four day sample sale on Wednesday March 7th in the Fumbally Exchange, Dame Lane, Dublin. Join us for the launch party where we'll have some serious tunage and late night shopping. We understand that shopping is thirsty work, so we'll have you covered on that front too.



"Bring along your Mum, your sisters, your friends, your GBFF, your work colleagues, your fella, bring whoever you like, the more the merrier!



The Who?

Manley /// www.manley.ie

Jill De Burca /// www.jilldeburca.com

FAO Millinery /// www.faomillinery.com

Mona Swims /// https://monaswims.com/

Edge Only /// https://edgeonly.com/

Maria Dorai Raj /// http://www.mariadorairaj.com/

Coletti /// http://www.coletti.ie/

Drift Knits /// http://www.driftknits.com/

The Where?

Fumbally Exchange, 5 Dame Lane, Dublin 2.

The When?

Wednesday March 7th /// 12-9pm launch party kicking off at 5pm

Thursday March 8th /// 10am - 7pm

Friday March 9th /// 10am - 7pm

Saturday March 10th /// 10am-6pm"

You can find more information about the even on its Facebook page here.

