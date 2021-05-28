Did you know how can go kayaking with musicians on the Liffey?

You did in fact, read that correctly. It turns out, you can go kayaking on the Liffey while joined by musicians who will treat you to a lovely live session on the water.

Organised by Dublin City Kayaking, some of the best artists and musicians in town will play for you under the most iconic bridges that cross the Liffey. According to organisers, the acoustics are "unbelievable and the atmosphere on the water is magic."

"We will get on board our stable Sit On Top Kayaks and paddle towards the stage boats, stopping under a few bridges where the musicians and artists will perform for you. The experience will last about 1.5 hours and we are confident it makes a lasting impression."

The experience takes place every Wednesday and if you want a glimpse of what you could expect, they have posted some snippets of one of the sessions to their Instagram page.

I'm not going to lie, this looks absolutely magical to me. How do you escape the hustle and bustle of the city centre while in the city centre? Hide under a bridge, of course.

The team at Dublin City Kayaking has over 40 years of experience in delivering water-based activities from kayaks and surfboards to 100-metre Tall Ships. As well as Music Under The Bridges every Wednesday, they have daily trips down the Liffey. These two-hour journeys consist of a safety briefing before taking to the water. They schedule their rentals according to the tides, so times may vary and their launching base is located just beside the Jeanie Jonhston Tall Ship, between the Samuel Beckett and the Sean O’ Casey pedestrian’s bridge. From there, you paddle towards the heart of the city, seeing it from a vantage point you may have never had before.

Want to find out more? You can check out their website here and follow them on Instagram at @citykayaking.

