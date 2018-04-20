Dublin

Nooo - The Price Of Diesel And Petrol Is Going Up In The Capital

Filling your car is going to cost you more.

Fuel Feb

A new survey caried out by the AA has found that the average price of both diesel and petrol has increased in the capital. 

According to the research, motorists in Dublin are expected to pay almost 1c per litre more than the national average with the average price for a litre in the capital coming in at 138.5c for petrol, and 128.0c for diesel.

In Ireland, the average price of a litre of petrol is 137.6c, while the price of diesel has risen to 127.1c, they are both up around .6c since March. 

Prices had fallen slowly last month and motorists expected the prices to keep on dropping but sadly, that is not the case. 

"Motorists would have been hoping that the dip in pump prices that we saw last month was the beginning of a new trend, but unfortunately it appears that that was the exception and not the rule," said Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs.

"One of the messages we regularly preach when discussing car insurance is the importance of shopping around, but motorists should apply this same behaviour to their fuel purchasing habits.

"Many of us develop a behaviour of going to the same garage every time we need fuel, never taking the time to actually compare prices in our area.

"Over the course of conducting this research, we found prices ranging from over 4c below the national average to over 3c above, so taking the time to check pump prices at a number of garages in your town can help you save."

So, shop around and who knows, you might come across a place that does fuel for a couple of cent less than your local.

