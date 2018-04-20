Dublin

VIDEO: Aggressive Passenger On Ryanair Flight To Dublin Has To Be Restrained

He can be heard shouting, 'you're all going to die'.

Ryanair Passenger Restrained

On Thursday, we brought you a story about a Ryanair passenger on a Dublin bound flight who had to be restrained delaying the flight for four hours.

The incident took place earlier this week and happened on a flight from Paphos in Cyprus to the capital. 

The flight was diverted to Frankfurt midway through its journey because a passenger began shouting to himself and became physically aggressive. 

Derek Thompson was on the flight and shared this video with us which sees the man being restrained by two men on the plane as he told the other passengers that they were "all going to die".

Derek believes that the man involved in the incident is Russian and was taken off the plane with his family and luggage before being arrested by the police.

Derek told Lovin that the man in question was very hard to handle:

"Despite Ryanair crews' best efforts, they could not deal with this guy. Without the two passengers who were able to cope with restraining this guy, who knows where this would have gone?

"This guy tried to wrestle me out of my seat. At one stage he grabbed a child almost like a hostage. Hats off to the Irish guy in the blue top [as seen in the video] he managed this situation well but if he hadn’t been there the other guy couldn’t cope [on his own]"

When asked what happened when the man tried to wrestle him out of his seat, Derek said that: 

"I don’t know to be honest. I think he was trying to hug me really. I fended him off. I Don’t think he was really being aggressive with me but he was not making much sense. 

"The incident with the child was more disturbing for me as we couldn’t make sense of what he was doing. He was shouting in English only some of the time.

"A Romanian lady next to me said he was also using Russian to speak to some of the party that were with him. She left her aisle seat and locked herself in the toilet which exposed me to his lunging embrace when he was passing our row of seats."

Thanks very much to Derek for sending this clip our way. If you ever want to share something with us, just send us a message on any of our Social Media accounts.

