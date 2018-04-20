This Dublin Place Is Holding A 'Pay What You Want' Facial Event Which Is A Glorious Idea

Get pampered for whatever price you feel like paying.

Can you treat yourself of a Tuesday?

Abso-fecking-lutely.

On Tuesday, 1st May, Skinfull Affairs on 34 Exchequer Street, Dublin 2 are offering Yon-Ka Botanical Express Facial for 20 minutes between 9am-6pm.

You get pampered and the best part is, you get to choose how much you pay

But most of all, it's for a great cause.

All proceeds collected on the day go towards the ISPCA (The Irish Society of Cruelty to Animals) and your generous donation will go a long way in helping the society.

The ISPCA is nationally recognized as Ireland’s leading animal welfare charity. This amazing organisation helps to prevent cruelty to animals, promote animal welfare and relieve animal suffering throughout Ireland.

The Yon-Ka Botanical Express Facial is a refreshing facial that won't take up too much of your time.

It is designed to hydrate, gently exfoliate and protect the skin and is suitable for all skin types and is also fully vegan.



The treatment includes an aromatic emulsion, cleanse, light exfoliation, tone, moisturiser and a relaxing head massage to leave you with a peaceful state of mind.

Does this sound like something that would be right up your street? Well you can find tickets on the Eventbrite website here.

And, for more information on the event, check out the Skinfull Affairs website or call into the store at D2.

