Dublin

'No Drink' - The Rolling Stones Impose Strict Ban Ahead Of Croke Park Gig

The concert takes place on May 17.

Rolling Stones

It's less than a month now until rock and roll legends, The Rolling Stones grace the pitch of Croke Park to play to thousands of adoring fans. 

They will kick off their European leg in the capital as their No Filter Tour hits Dublin on May 17. 

However, there will be a slight change ahead of the concert as the band are going to go off the beer ahead of their first gig in order to put on the best show possible here in Ireland. 

They won't touch a drop before or after the gig meaning that the they'll be as dry as the Sahara at the backstage bar - if there is even one. 

Dale Skjerseth, production director for the band’s tour told The Irish Sun: “There will be no booze before the gig.

“Playing live is their art and their craft and they want to do it well. They are so professional.

“The band won’t have a setlist decided yet so they will be trying out lots on the opening night of the tour — so Dublin audiences will be getting a bit extra.

“I can guarantee their set will be between two and two-and-a-half hours with all their biggest hits.”

We hope this doesn't influence their 'Satisfaction' levels when they strike a chord in GAA HQ.

READ NEXT: PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

The Rolling Stones Croke Park Concert Music Ireland
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
'No Drink' - The Rolling Stones Impose Strict Ban Ahead Of Croke Park Gig
'No Drink' - The Rolling Stones Impose Strict Ban Ahead Of Croke Park Gig
An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
These Are The Best Early Birds In Each Postcode In Dublin
These Are The Best Early Birds In Each Postcode In Dublin
VIDEO: Dublin Fire Brigade Tackle Huge Gorse Fire In South Dublin
VIDEO: Dublin Fire Brigade Tackle Huge Gorse Fire In South Dublin
These 31 Dublin Suburbs Will Have Speed Limits Cut Down To 30km/h
These 31 Dublin Suburbs Will Have Speed Limits Cut Down To 30km/h
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
PIC: Vandalised Pro-Life Poster Altered To Include James Bond Reference
PIC: Vandalised Pro-Life Poster Altered To Include James Bond Reference
Yoga In The Park Event In Bushy Park Will Be Ideal If The Weather Stays Sunny
Yoga In The Park Event In Bushy Park Will Be Ideal If The Weather Stays Sunny
11 Dublin Food Markets That Are Definitely Worth Checking Out
11 Dublin Food Markets That Are Definitely Worth Checking Out
10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin
10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin
Where To Go This Week
Where To Go This Week
A New Music Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Summer
A New Music Festival Is Coming To Dublin This Summer
PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
News

PICS: Some Lad Somersaulted Into The Canal At The Barge Last Night And The Craic Was Ninety
An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
Dublin

An ISIS Threat Was Made At A South Dublin School On Thursday
These Are The Best Early Birds In Each Postcode In Dublin
Dublin

These Are The Best Early Birds In Each Postcode In Dublin
VIDEO: Dublin Fire Brigade Tackle Huge Gorse Fire In South Dublin
Dublin

VIDEO: Dublin Fire Brigade Tackle Huge Gorse Fire In South Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Food and Drink

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Brown Thomas Is Doing A Gin Afternoon Tea And It's Worth Every Pretty Penny
Lifestyle

Brown Thomas Is Doing A Gin Afternoon Tea And It's Worth Every Pretty Penny
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin