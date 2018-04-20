'No Drink' - The Rolling Stones Impose Strict Ban Ahead Of Croke Park Gig

It's less than a month now until rock and roll legends, The Rolling Stones grace the pitch of Croke Park to play to thousands of adoring fans.

They will kick off their European leg in the capital as their No Filter Tour hits Dublin on May 17.

However, there will be a slight change ahead of the concert as the band are going to go off the beer ahead of their first gig in order to put on the best show possible here in Ireland.

They won't touch a drop before or after the gig meaning that the they'll be as dry as the Sahara at the backstage bar - if there is even one.

Dale Skjerseth, production director for the band’s tour told The Irish Sun: “There will be no booze before the gig.

“Playing live is their art and their craft and they want to do it well. They are so professional.

“The band won’t have a setlist decided yet so they will be trying out lots on the opening night of the tour — so Dublin audiences will be getting a bit extra.

“I can guarantee their set will be between two and two-and-a-half hours with all their biggest hits.”

We hope this doesn't influence their 'Satisfaction' levels when they strike a chord in GAA HQ.

