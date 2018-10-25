Dublin

PICS: Plans To Turn Dorset Street Into A 'Vibrant Cosmopolitan Destination Village' Have Been Announced

There's been a very mixed response

Dorset Street

Local residents of the inner city’s Dorset Street have just revealed their plans to overhaul the area along with business group Dubhlin.

They’re hoping to return the area to its “former glory” by getting rid of the vacant buildings, adult shops and some takeaways – and Lord Mayor of Dublin Nial Ring has already backed the plans.

Dorset Street used to be a popular shopping district until the removal of the tramline in the 1950s, when the area slowly started to decline.

Tony Kelly of the Lower Dorset Street Community Group said, “Dorset Street is the gateway to the city from the Northside and the gateway to to Georgian Dublin but it’s a gateway that’s looking old and creaky.”

The new plans drawn up by Kelliher Miller Architects would also see the creation of cycle lanes and wider footpaths, as well restoring shopfronts and the vacant floors of their buildings in order to turn it into a “culinary destination”.

But while the proposition has been welcomed by some Dubliners, not everyone agrees with the idea:

Architect Katherine Kelliher said, “A lot of things that people might see as big problems are not hard to fix. Scratch under the surface and there are fantastic opportunities in what we pass every day.”

READ MORE: The Cosiest Northside Pubs To Escape From The Cold Weather This Weekend

Is it bad that we find it irritating that Meghan Markle baked banana bread on the second night of her Australian tour? Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PICS: Plans To Turn Dorset Street Into A 'Vibrant Cosmopolitan Destination Village' Have Been Announced
PICS: Plans To Turn Dorset Street Into A 'Vibrant Cosmopolitan Destination Village' Have Been Announced
PIC: Someone Has Noticed Something Unusual Happening On The Northside
PIC: Someone Has Noticed Something Unusual Happening On The Northside
PICS: This World Famous Television Star Was In Dublin Last Night And Fell In Love With Tayto
PICS: This World Famous Television Star Was In Dublin Last Night And Fell In Love With Tayto
This Section Of The DART Line Will Be Completely Suspended Over The Weekend
This Section Of The DART Line Will Be Completely Suspended Over The Weekend
Here Are All The Road Closures You Need To Know About Ahead Of The Dublin Marathon This Weekend
Here Are All The Road Closures You Need To Know About Ahead Of The Dublin Marathon This Weekend
Two Huge '90s Acts Have Announced Dublin Shows And They Couldn't Be More Different
Two Huge '90s Acts Have Announced Dublin Shows And They Couldn't Be More Different
Conor McGregor's Latest Actions Will Make You Love And Hate Him At The Same Time
Conor McGregor's Latest Actions Will Make You Love And Hate Him At The Same Time
PIC: Customer Not Happy With "Extortionate Rate" For Pint Of Cordial In Dublin Gastropub
PIC: Customer Not Happy With "Extortionate Rate" For Pint Of Cordial In Dublin Gastropub
PIC: Dubliner Does The Evilest Thing To Skip Queue In Krispy Kreme In Blanchardstown
PIC: Dubliner Does The Evilest Thing To Skip Queue In Krispy Kreme In Blanchardstown
Dublin Airport Is Getting A Brand New Daily Flight Service To One Of The Best Places In The World
Dublin Airport Is Getting A Brand New Daily Flight Service To One Of The Best Places In The World
PICS: What €600k Gets You In Dublin Compared To The Rest Of The World
PICS: What €600k Gets You In Dublin Compared To The Rest Of The World
People In This Dublin Park Are Allegedly Trying To Steal Your Dogs So Watch Out
People In This Dublin Park Are Allegedly Trying To Steal Your Dogs So Watch Out
PIC: This 'Open-Legged' Barbie Is Exposing All In Peter Mark’s Window In Rathmines
Pics

PIC: This 'Open-Legged' Barbie Is Exposing All In Peter Mark’s Window In Rathmines
The Cosiest Northside Pubs To Escape From The Cold Weather This Weekend
Food and Drink

The Cosiest Northside Pubs To Escape From The Cold Weather This Weekend
PIC: This Is Not What You'd Expect To Pop Up When You Google 'Tesco Rathmines'
Lifestyle

PIC: This Is Not What You'd Expect To Pop Up When You Google 'Tesco Rathmines'
Nine Scary And Most Haunted Places In Dublin That You Won't Want To Visit This Halloween
Feature

Nine Scary And Most Haunted Places In Dublin That You Won't Want To Visit This Halloween

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Dublin

This Dublin Park Has Just Been Named One Of The Best In The World
Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
News

Norwegian Announce Huge Sale With Flights To New York For Just €99
Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
What's On

Fleetwood Mac Have Announced A Dublin Gig In 2019
PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street
Lifestyle

PICS: The Christmas Lights Are Already Up On Grafton Street

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group