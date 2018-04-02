Dublin

PICS: Motorist Lucky To Be Alive After Mysterious Car Crash On M50

The car was very badly damaged but there was no occupants when emergency services arrived.

M50 Car Crash

A very lucky escape. 

Pictures posted by Dublin Fire Brigade show a car on its side, very badly damaged and smashed but with no occupants inside.

The M50 crash, which happened sometime during the early hours of Monday morning, was described as a mystery when it was found that there was no injured people inside. 

The crash took place on the M50 northbound near the Red Cow at Junction 9 and for a time, two lanes were closed at the scene but they have since reopened.  

Crews from Tallaght attended the crash and cleared the road.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: "Overnight firefighters (B Watch Tallaght) attended a roll over RTC M50 J9 Red Cow NB. No occupants on arrival. Car recovered by M50Dublin, lanes reopened."

It is not known what caused the crash. However, the motorway was slippy last night following prolonged period of rain. 

If you're heading out on the roads today, be extremely careful and drive slower than usual.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

PICS: Motorist Lucky To Be Alive After Mysterious Car Crash On M50
Gardaí Are Investigating Robbery And Stabbing Of Woman In South Dublin
Gardaí Are Investigating Robbery And Stabbing Of Woman In South Dublin
