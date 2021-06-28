Drumcondra foodie spot closes its doors temporarily

It's a sad day for middle eastern food lovers as one of Drumcondra's fave restaurants has had to close its doors temporarily.

Shouk announced this morning that they would be unable to use their outdoor dining area "due to unforeseen circumstances" and that reservations for the coming week would unfortunately have to be cancelled.

If you've been to Shouk before you know what a great buzz their outdoor area is, with its cute lights, delish cocktails and dreamy mezze platters, so this is a sad day to say the least!

There's not too much info yet in terms of why the space had to close or how long they'll be out of action, but we're hoping they'll be back up and running soon! We'll be first in line for a martini or six and one of their iconic cauliflower pitas.

Header image via Instagram/Shouk

