There's an unreal new cookie spot to try in Rathcoole

It's an exciting day for cookie and ice cream lovers as this dreamy new spot has just opened up in Rathcoole, and we're already loving the menu options.

Check out rocky road to Dublin there in the background. Get it? Rocky road? Like the song, and the dessert? No? I'll let myself out.

I'll stop with the jokes now and just focus on where you can get your hands on one of these bad boys. Coole Cookies just opened up on Rathcoole Main Street, with a tasty offering of Irish ice cream and homemade cookies. If you love a bitta mint choc (like myself), the Mint to Be with mint ice cream, chocolate brownie and crumbled up mint aero is DEFINITELY one to try:

A quick scroll through their insta will have you bating it down the N7 quicker than you can say White Chocolate Chip Cookie. Seriously, just look at them in all their glory:

And if you and the fam can never decide on what ice cream tub to buy, you're in luck as Coole Cookies even does a "One for the Family" box with six ice cream scoops of your choice and a portion of cookies on the side, so you can make up ice cream sambos at home. What a dream.

Definitely worth hitting up for your next sweet treat fix!

Header image via Instagram/Coole Cookies

