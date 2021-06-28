There's an unreal new cookie spot to try in Rathcoole

By Fiona Frawley

June 28, 2021 at 10:30am

Share:
There's an unreal new cookie spot to try in Rathcoole

It's an exciting day for cookie and ice cream lovers as this dreamy new spot has just opened up in Rathcoole, and we're already loving the menu options.

Check out rocky road to Dublin there in the background. Get it? Rocky road? Like the song, and the dessert? No? I'll let myself out.

I'll stop with the jokes now and just focus on where you can get your hands on one of these bad boys. Coole Cookies just opened up on Rathcoole Main Street, with a tasty offering of Irish ice cream and homemade cookies.  If you love a bitta mint choc (like myself), the Mint to Be with mint ice cream, chocolate brownie and crumbled up mint aero is DEFINITELY one to try:

A quick scroll through their insta will have you bating it down the N7 quicker than you can say White Chocolate Chip Cookie. Seriously, just look at them in all their glory:

And if you and the fam can never decide on what ice cream tub to buy, you're in luck as Coole Cookies even does a "One for the Family" box with six ice cream scoops of your choice and a portion of cookies on the side, so you can make up ice cream sambos at home. What a dream.

Definitely worth hitting up for your next sweet treat fix!

Header image via Instagram/Coole Cookies 

READ NEXT: Popular deli and sandwich spot announce the opening of second location

Share:

Latest articles

Drumcondra foodie spot closes its doors temporarily

How to make these unreal-looking Loaded Chips and win a €200 One4All voucher!

OMG! There's a new ice cream shop to try in Howth!

Irish artist celebrates Pride with wee mural

You may also love

Drumcondra foodie spot closes its doors temporarily

Popular deli and sandwich spot announce the opening of second location

This spot at Spencer Dock is serving up Spice Bag Sambos

Cheeseburger spring rolls and five other treats you need to try this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.