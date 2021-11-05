Big fan of cannolis? You're going to want to check out this new pop up!

We will be making it our business to check this out ASAP!

Our fave cannoli place has a brand new pop up shop and we are buzzing over it. Ciao Cannoli is now based on Coppinger Row and they open Tuesday to Sunday between 10am and 7pm. We are so excited for them seeing as their amazing cannoli creations have been gracing our newsfeeds for months. Who said you needed to go to Italy for a cannoli?

They have tons of options, including a vegan cannoli with coconut cream, pineapple, and dark chocolate chips. They do an espresso martini cannoli, a pistachio cannoli, not to mention their Nutella Bella that is honestly just the stuff of dreams.

We cannot wait ciao down on these bad boys. What cannoli would you choose? We think we're going to have to get a taste of all of them.

