'We are back at last' Ciao Cannoli set up at Grand Canal Street

Finalmente Ragazzi!

Ciao Cannoli wrapped up on Coppinger Row in January and has been teasing a new location ever since. Four months later we finally know where they're setting up, and it's another class central spot. You can now find that beautiful pink cannoli truck on Grand Canal Street at "The Place".

Ciao Cannoli is all about bringing a taste of Sicily to Dublin. Their website states:

"At Ciao Cannoli we are all about mixing the planet’s two best cultures to bring you the best cannoli in the world, putting our own twist on this traditional Sicilian treat to bring a taste of Italy right to the heart of Dublin."

And aren't we just so grateful for it. The only problem is trying to decide what cannoli to try.

If you've been dying to get your hands on these sweet treats, the Ciao Cannoli truck will be at Grand Canal Street for the rest of week, from 12pm to 6pm.

