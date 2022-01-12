It's time to say ciao to this cannoli pop-up truck at Coppinger Row

For all the cannoli fanatics out there, you don't want to miss out on this.

Ciao Cannoli was one of our favourite pop ups from last year. Their niche offering of fresh cannolis in a variety of flavours, from Oreo to salted caramel, fed a much needed gap in the Dublin foodie market. Ciao Cannoli is opening their pop up one last time at Coppinger Row this week, from Thursday 13th January to Saturday 15th January - make sure you say a final ciao before they finish up at this location.

Now, don't panic. Ciao Cannoli is not gone for good. In fact, they took to Instagram to ask where people would like to see them pop up next. The comments included locations such as Dundrum, Maynooth, Dún Laoghaire, Rathmines, Clontarf, and many more.

So for now, enjoy the last of their goods at the Coppinger Row spot, and look forward to where this gorge pink food truck is going to pop up next!

Header image via Instagram/ciaocannoli.ie

